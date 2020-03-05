Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

Chichester cathedral choir is looking for new recruits.

Chichester Cathedral will be holding its annual Chorister Open Day on Saturday, March 7, an opportunity for children and parents to find out more about becoming a chorister in the 900-year-old place of worship.

Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “Choristers at Chichester sing in the glorious acoustics of the cathedral, and perform at concerts at home and abroad, whilst enjoying an excellent academic education at The Prebendal School. Substantial scholarships are awarded to all choristers, and additional bursaries are available on a means-tested basis.

“The experience of being a chorister is exciting and fun and develops valuable skills that will last a lifetime. The Open Day is suitable for boys in Years 2 and 3, as well as their parent/guardians.”

To find out more or to book a place, contact Charlotte Rattray: lmassistant@chichestercathedral.org.uk or call 01243 812488.

The latest in a series of Historic Life Weekends at the Weald & Downland Living Museum will see the museum host two special events celebrating the traditions of brewing and baking. On Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, visitors can enjoy brewing demonstrations and displays, learning how these methods have developed over time.

This will be followed by a weekend of historic baking on Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22. During this historic life event, visitors can learn about different baking practices and discover how and when butter was historically made – a chance to discover the newly restored bakehouse, which allows the museum to demonstrate the art of baking.

Harting Film Night offers a screening of Mary Queen of Scots on Thursday, March 12 at 7 for 7.30pm.

Spokesman John Nash said: “Mary Queen of Scots (2018) is a historical drama directed by Josie Rourke and written by Beau Willimon. It was based on John Guy’s biography Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart. The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary and Margot Robbie as her cousin Queen Elizabeth I. Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce also star in supporting roles.

Tickets (£6) are available from the Harting Stores but you can pay at the door. A bar will be available from 7pm and during the interval.

Tommy Blaize returns to perform one of his rare close-up and personal gigs with his trio at one of his favourite intimate venues outside of London – The Chichester Inn in Chichester on Friday, March 6 at 8.30pm (doors 8pm).

Promoter Sue Martin said: “Tommy is the man with the soulful golden pipes and lead vocalist in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing band. Every Saturday night, every year from mid-September to late December, he entertains the 12 million people tuned into this much-loved show, and he’s been there for 15 years!”

Tickets £20 available from The Chichester Inn 01243 783185.

