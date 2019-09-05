Family fun coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss!

Lancing-based GiggleFish are hitting the cinemas with their first 100-minute animation feature film, Strike – the stop-motion tale of a mole who just wants to play football.

The film is currently enjoying UK, Europe and USA cinema showings – including close to home in Worthing on September 7 and 8 as part of the Dome Weekend Morning Movies.

For all concerned it has been a genuine labour of love. With stop motion, it has to be, explains Trevor Hardy, stop-motion animator, director and co-writer (with Neil James),

“The whole process of stop motion is to move the puppet one frame at a time, and there are 24 movements per second per film.

“The whole process takes a long, long time. It is very labour intensive.

“The whole thing is a huge labour of love.

“You can find ways of speeding it up, but I think if you did that, it would lose its charm.

““I think what makes it charming is the fact that someone has slogged their guts out over it!”

Classic Dickens comes to the stage in Worthing. Durrington Theatrical Society will be offering Oliver! as its youth show, featuring music, lyrics and book by Lionel Bart.

Performances this week run until Friday, September 6 at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing.

All performances start at 7pm.

Tickets are from £12 for adults and £8 for under 16. Call 01903 872073, email on dtsbookings@yahoo.com or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dts.

Spokewoman Pam Stringer said: “Young orphan Oliver Twist falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin.”

Short Stories, Tall Tales offers family fun at Shoreham’s Ropetackle from Tuesday, September 10 to Friday, September 20, starting 11.30am and 1.30pm.

The programme offers storytelling for babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers and their parents/carers (0-4 years). Babes in arms go free.

Actress and mum Hannah Summers brings classic and modern stories to life through live performance and interactive, creative play. Adventure into stories, explore through the senses and let your little ones’ imaginations run free.

More details from the venue.

Spin Out Wrap Party & Screening offers a party to celebrate SPIN OUT – a season of outdoor summer events in Worthing.

A spokesman said: “We’ve been out filming across the fantastic outdoor events in Worthing this summer. You may have seen us at the WOW – Worthing Observation Wheel, Summer of Circus and many more. We’ve been gathering footage of our beautiful town to make this short film showing all that’s great about Worthing.”

Tickets for Sept 12 are free and there will be food and drink after the film.

6pm – arrival at the Connaught Studio

6.30pm – film screening

