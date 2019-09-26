Family fun coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss!

Conn Artists Theatre Company in association with Worthing Theatres and The George Eliot Fellowship present Silas Marner (Connaught Theatre, Worthing, September 26-28).

Wrongfully condemned and outcast from society, a poor weaver, eaten up with bitterness and anger, becomes a doomed miser and recluse, until he is forced to take in a young orphan girl.

Their mutual friendship leads to joy, love and his redemption.

Silas Marner, the great Victorian epic novel, is brought to the stage in the bicentenary year of George Eliot’s birth. The show will tour after Worthing.

Conn Artists Theatre Company’s previous shows include hit productions of The Four Men, The Importance of Being Oscar and The Good Doctor.

The show features Ross Muir as Silas Marner

Tickets for the show are available from Worthing Theatres box office on worthingtheatres.co.uk. An education pack is downloadable from the website.

A modern children’s classic hits theatres for the very first time with Tom Gates Live on Stage! at Theatre Royal Brighton (October 2-5).

Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, the brand new story is bought to you by the award winning producers of Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny. It’s pure fun for the whole family, the venue promises – whether you’re a lover of the books or new to Tom and his friends.

Tom’s doing everything possible to stay out of trouble but somehow he’s got three sad faces on the school achievement chart. And getting another sad face means he can’t go on the school trip. And Moany Marcus Meldrew is making things worse.

Friendsical offers a parody musical inspired by everyone’s favourite 90’s comedy show (Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, October 1-5). When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachael runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?

With original songs including as (He’s her) Lobster!, Richard’s Moustache and You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

Tickets for the show are available from Worthing Theatres box office.

worthingtheatres.co.uk

Worthing’s Room With A View gallery is offering the chance to spend an evening with bronze sculptor Tim Cotterill, better known as FROGMAN.

The event is on Thursday, October 3 from 6.30-8.30pm. Drinks, food, raffle and giveaways will be provided.

Tim Cotterill is the world’s largest selling bronze artist. Tim creates limited edition solid bronze sculptures of frogs, along with birds and lizards in various colours. Each frog has a unique personality and form. His imaginative sculptures are treasured worldwide by avid collectors.

Tim will engrave your purchase.

Chichester's winter season in pictures

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch