Family fun in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

Rustington Players are warming us up for the festive season with a production of A Christmas Carol.

The show comes as an adaptation by Karen Louise Hebden of the story by Charles Dickens. Val Daly and Claire Cossins direct a production which features members of the Rustington Players Youth Theatre.

Spokeswoman Rita Rooke-Matthews said: “A Christmas Carol is an uplifting show, entertaining for all ages and will make you look forward to Christmas. Traditional carols highlight the storyline.

“On Christmas Eve the miserly Scrooge (played by Martin Sworn) makes Bob Cratchit (Jody Bull) work in the cold at Christmas. Scrooge is visited by a series of ghosts who show him how his mean behaviour has affected those around him.”

Tickets £10 on 07546 306438 or on the door.

Performances are from Weds, Nov 13-Sat, Nov 16 at 7.45pm at The Woodlands Centre, Rustington. Doors and bar open at 7pm.

Ferring’s F A D S prepare to take to the stage with The Vicar of Dibley as their November production.

It will be staged at Ferring Village Hall Ferring from November 20-23 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available at £10 on www.ticketsource.co.uk/fa.

The TV sitcom ran from November 10 1994 to January 22 1998, set in a fictional small Oxfordshire village called Dibley, which is assigned a female vicar following the 1992 changes in the Church of England permitting the ordination of women.

Roy Stevens is directing a show which is in effect a tribute to the original exactly 25 years after it first aired.

In and Out of the Frame is a new exhibition at Skyway Gallery, Shoreham Centre from November 18-30.

Spokeswoman Delia Lindon-Spence said the exhibition comes from a “diverse group of innovative artists who meet regularly on one of Shoreham’s houseboats to create drawings, paintings, sculpture, textiles and photography, supporting each other to help develop their individual specialist skills.” Shoreham-based Delia was a recent winner of the Shirley Trevena RA prize in Adur Art Collective’s Summer Exhibition: “This exhibition caters for all tastes, from traditional to challenging. Come along and see for yourself.”

If you’ve ever felt that shopping simply isn’t joyful anymore, the team behind the Rare Brand Market at Goodwood Racecourse this month promise they’ve got exactly what you need. Celebrating their tenth year, they are determined to show that shopping doesn’t have to be a chore. It really ought to be celebrated as an artform -so says Emma Schwarz who is delighted to mark ten years of unique, bespoke, pop-up shopping.

This year’s Goodwood Christmas Market – running on November 21, 22 and 23 – is billed as a marketplace to celebrate the best products not found easily on every high street.