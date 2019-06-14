Fashion stars of the future showcase their talents at the University of Brighton

Graduate Fashion Week celebrated emerging talent at the University of Brighton.

Spokeswoman Courtney Thomas said: “The University of Brighton catwalk show took place as part of the 4-day event from Graduate Fashion Foundation and showcased some of this year’s most exciting and emerging talent.

“The students from the University of Brighton debuted their final collections on the runway in front of a host of high profile ambassadors, patrons, sponsors and industry.”

