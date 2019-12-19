Festive fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre will be heading down the celebrated Yellow Brick Road this Christmas as they stage The Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum in their traditional festive slot on Chichester’s main-house stage

Running from December 14-29, it comes with a recommended age of seven and up and will be directed, as was last year’s show, by Lucy Betts.

The show comes during the 80th anniversary of the release of the landmark Judy Garland film.

The CFT are promising a faithful adaptation of Baum’s classic novel in a version which was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and features all the beloved songs from the 1939 movie, including Over the Rainbow, If I Only Had a Brain and We’re Off To See The Wizard.

When Dorothy runs away from her home in Kansas with her faithful dog Toto, she’s caught up in a terrifying cyclone and finds herself in the strange and magical land of Oz....

Tickets from the CFT.

Christmas music with the Luc family is among the Chichester promises this festive season. The Luc siblings (Imy, Maria and Kenji Luc) return to Christ Church, this time with a Christmas themed concert. The programme will feature Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite arranged for piano duet, as well as other pieces of light classical music for piano and cello and festive tunes. Regular performers at the Festival of Chichester, the Luc siblings are currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music.

The concert is on Monday, December 23 at 6.30pm at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester. Tickets are £10; free entry for under-25. Tickets from The Novium or 01243 816525.

Cast and audiences will be heading down the Yellow Brick Road in Bognor Regis this Christmas, but this time it’s very much a pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz you will be getting at the Regis Centre, running from December 11 -January 4.

The producers are promising that this pantomime season will be the best ever at the Alexandra Theatre.

A spokesman said: “Why not join us for a fun packed show, a production full of laughter, comedy, spectacle and traditional pantomime nonsense. With a little something for everyone, this has to be the best value for money pantomime on the south coast.”

Get the family together and head down to Fontwell Park for December 26.

Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “It’s the quintessential Boxing Day out and a chance to get some fresh air with your family and walk off those Christmas dinners. There won’t only be seven excellent races for everyone to enjoy, the grounds will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with a giant snow globe and Santa’s sleigh. There will be funfair rides and face painting for everyone to get into that Christmas spirit. We will also be playing the King George VI Chase on the big screen.”

Gates open 10:15, first race 12.15; last race 3.35.

