Fishbourne Literary Festival postponed as coronavirus situation worsens

Organisers of the Fishbourne Literary Festival have postponed this year’s event as the coronavirus situation worsens.

Spokesman Simon Cox said: “Due to the coronavirus outbreak the organising committee has unfortunately had to postpone the Fishbourne Literary Festival. This event was due to run on March 28 and 29.

“It has decided that in light of the spread of coronavirus to take the very hard decision to postpone the festival. We are devastated at having to do this but the safety of our guest speakers, our audience members and the Fishbourne Literary Festival volunteers really has to take precedence.”

This year’s festival was to have included Kate Mosse, Nicci French, Claire Fuller, Paul Kerensa, Deborah Moggach, Olivia Fane and Phil Hewitt.

Simon added: “We are hoping to reschedule later in the year. These are strange days and the committee has taken a considered and timely decision. Thank you for your support and please check our website for updates and further details about transfer of tickets to a date later in the year or a refund – www.fishbournelovesbooks.com.”

