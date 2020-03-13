Fishbourne Literary Festival set to go ahead as planned

Organisers are expecting The 2020 Fishbourne Literary Festival to go ahead as planned.

For this year’s fifth festival, the format has expanded from one day to two.

Speakers will include Kate Mosse, Nicci French, Claire Fuller, Paul Kerensa, Deborah Moggach, Olivia Fane and Phil Hewitt.

Spokesman Simon Cox said: “We are still planning on going ahead with this event despite the concerns over the coronavirus.

“We are obviously following government guidance closely, but at the moment, there is no suggestion that events of this size should be cancelled, and we are still receiving bookings for the talks.”

The 2020 Fishbourne Literary Festival will take place at St Peter’s Place (Church Hall) and St Peter and St Mary Church, Fishbourne, PO19 3XT. Tickets are available for either Saturday, March 28 – £25; Sunday, March 29 – £25; or the whole weekend March 28/29 – £45; available on www.fishbournelovesbooks.com or call 07718 512860 for further information and help.

Saturday, March 28: 10-10.45am Kate Mosse – Taking Inspiration from the landscape – from Fishbourne to Chartres & Carcassonne; 11.15-12 noon John D Burns – Whose Land is it anyway?; 12.30-1.15pm Nicci French – Partners in Crime; 2-2.45pm Claire Fuller – English Country Houses in Fiction; 3.15-4pm William Shaw – See the world through crime-tinted glasses.

Sunday, March 29: 10-10.45 Paul Kerensa – Writing TV, Books, and Everything Else That Crops Up; 11.15-12 noon Deborah Moggach – My Writing Life; 12.30-1.15 Olivia Fane – Why Sex Doesn’t Matter; 2-2.45 Phil Hewitt – Outrunning The Demons; 3.15-4pm Miles Leeson The Roaring 20s: Past, Present and Future.

