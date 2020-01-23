Fun for the family in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss...

Multi award-winning vocalist and radio presenter Claire Martin is masterminding a three-day Celebration of Jazz Vocalists at Shoreham’s Ropetackle.

On Friday, January 24, she welcomes Norma Winstone; on Saturday, January 25, she welcomes Emma Smith; and on Sunday, January 26, she welcomes Ian Shaw. At some point, Claire will join all three on stage.

“I chose the three because I wanted a great range of singers. I wanted to showcase Norma, who is in her 70s and is a real legend and is so well respected.

“She must be celebrated because she is singing so well and as well as ever. I wanted to celebrate her and all her achievements.”

An up and coming star vocalist with a great following in London, Emma Smith will be next up, making her Ropetackle debut with Claire firmly championing her as she sings the Great American Songbook with her own soulful and bluesy delivery which is winning her fans all over the world.





Blithe Spirit is at the Theatre Royal Brighton this week (January 22-25).

Novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth are literally haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium – Madame Arcati – inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a séance.

When she appears, visible only to Charles, and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life – and the afterlife – get complicated.

The show stars Jennifer Saunders.

Lisa Dillon (Ruth) is best known for her role as Mary Smith in BBC 1’s Cranford. Geoffrey Streatfeild’s credits include Spooks, The Thick of It, Traitors and the Histories Cycle at the RSC.

Tickets from the venue.

The new Arundel Brewfest 2020 will welcome the Mystery Jets. Arundel Brewery launched its Arundel venue, The Brewhouse Project, last year and quickly propped up the area’s craft beer and freshly-roasted coffee scene. Now it hosts a weekend-long festival for the first-time, featuring British indie band Mystery Jets who debuted their unique 1960s psych-pop-influenced sound in 2006 with their first album Making Dens. Arundel Brewfest 2020 runs from Friday, January 24-Sunday, January 26; £20 for Mystery Jets session. Tickets via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/arundel-brewfest-2020-tickets-73090841675

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress – or merely a woman intent on survival?

Alluring, exotic and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangalletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires, not least in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home.

My Cousin Rachel is at Chichester Festival Theatre from January 28–February 1. Feverish passion battles reason in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.

Helen George stars.

1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One

PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band

Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year

Epic trek marks 60th birthday