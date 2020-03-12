Gigs are "falling like tiles" as another West Sussex concert is cancelled

Simply Dan have postponed their Graffham gig amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

They were to have played The Empire Hall, The Street, Graffham on Friday, March 27 at 8pm.

The band, a Steely Dan tribute band, was created by like-minded musicians who wanted to present the kaleidoscopic sounds of Steely Dan.

Mark Roadnight, from the band, confirmed the decision: “We are going to have to postpone this until some point later in the year.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, but I think it is the right one. As much as I would have preferred to play, this is the right decision.

“Gigs are falling like tiles at the moment. It is only going to get worse before it gets better, but hopefully we can get on top of this as soon as possible.”

The cancellation is the latest blow to the West Sussex arts scene. Theatre runs by the Midhurst Players and the West Wittering Players have been cancelled, as has a concert by Chichester Voices.

