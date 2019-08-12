Glow Wild at Wakehurst 2019: This is when tickets go on sale

Tickets for the sixth Glow Wild event at Wakehurst go on sale tomorrow (August 13).

The iconic winter lantern trail sees the mansion, botanic gardens and woodlands in Ardingly, West Sussex, come alive with lanterns and fire installations.

Lanterns being retrieved from Wakehurst's outbuildings. Picture by Jim Holden

This year, there will be a nocturnal soundscape that will immerse visitors in the magic of the trail.

Tony Sweeney, Wakehurst director, said: “Glow Wild continues to go from strength to strength and we have a great mix this year of exciting new elements as well as the traditional, which we know our visitors love.”

Dedicated volunteers and staff craft lanterns from paper and willow in preparation for the annual event.

They re-use a proportion of lanterns from the year before.

Ranger Kari Winter creating new lanterns with volunteer Melanie Hodge in the mansion. Picture by Jim Holden

Ranger Kari Winter said: “Our team of volunteers will be cleaning hundreds of lanterns with warm soapy water and repairing any small tears.

“It does feel a bit weird organising lanterns in this hot weather, but Glow Wild is an intrinsic part of many people’s Christmas and it’s lovely to be part of its creation.”

Glow Wild runs from November 21, to December 22.

Visitors will be able to choose from eight half hourly time slots between 4.30pm to 8pm.

“This year’s trail will be full of surprises,” said a spokesman.

“One of the new artists this year helping to create the magic that is Glow Wild is Ithica.

“The Brighton-based company will bring a bespoke soundscape made from recordings of Wakehurst’s nocturnal animals.

“This will entrance visitors as they step out with their lanterns onto the trail.

“Evocative sounds of the nocturnal world will leave all ages with an unforgettable memory of their evening at Glow Wild.”

The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree, a giant Redwood, decorated with 1,800 lights, also returns to the event this year.

Tickets go on sale from 10am tomorrow. Visit www.kew.org/glowwild or call 0115 8960220.