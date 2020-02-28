Gritty, powerful and emotional - Ariel Company Theatre in action

The Ceasefire Babies, Ariel Company Theatre, New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College - Review by Richard Barton

The aftermath of a war that affected generations of people in Northern Ireland is the subject matter of Fiona Doyle’s play ‘The Ceasefire Babies’.

Performed by a talented cast of young actors from Ariel Company Theatre and directed by Ben Simpson the play shines a light on the challenges faced by the generation born around the time of the IRA ceasefire in 1994.

Haunted by a such a troubled past, yet seeing a glimpse of a peaceful future, the play explores the dilemma’s faced by a group of teenage friends. Do they cling to old tribal loyalties with all the associated problems or do they try to seize the hope they sense on the horizon?

Sibling’s Jamie (Florence Barton) and Mikey (Luke Bradford) are the primary players and deliver strong, dynamic performances that at times really deliver a big emotional punch. The cast are all amazing though and other great performances in the play are Brid (Freya Taylor Lester) Grace (Grace Towning) and Johnny (Ed Hooper).

The subject matter is depressing but the overall narrative is positive. A chance to evolve and try to create a brighter future maybe possible however family history and hurt create tensions that boil over at times.

Gritty, powerful and emotional, ‘Ceasefire Babies’ is a stunning production.

Review by: Richard Barton