Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date

Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland has confirmed a Brighton date, playing The Haunt on Friday, February 21.

Spokeswoman Katie Gwyther said: “Kiefer Sutherland will be returning to the UK for a string of UK dates (full dates below).

“Sutherland’s second album, the ten-song Reckless & Me, arrived last year on a wave of praise and a deluxe edition of the album is also available now via BMG. Reckless & Me Special Edition includes the original album along with a bonus disc featuring Sutherland’s full concert in Berlin. Recorded on March 1, 2019 at SchwuZ in Berlin, Germany, the live disc captures an energetic and dynamically-tight set from Kiefer and his band.

“Reckless & Me delivers Sutherland’s Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On the bonus disc, ‘Live In Berlin’, Sutherland gets to dive deeper into storytelling and reveals some personal anecdotes behind the songs.

“Reckless & Me holds beautifully arranged ballads and authentic country rockers such as the album’s lead single, ‘Open Road’, ‘This Is How It’s Done’ and ‘Something You Love’ – all delivered with Sutherland’s distinctive, whiskey-soaked and gravel-laced voice. Produced by Jude Cole, ‘Reckless & Me’ marks the follow up to Sutherland’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Down In A Hole’ (2016).”

FULL UK TOUR DATES

Wednesday 19th February - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Friday 21st February – Brighton, The Haunt

Saturday 22nd February – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Sunday 23rd February – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 25th February – Sheffield, Leadmill

Wednesday 26th February – Cambridge, Junction

Thursday 27th February – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Saturday 29th February – Dublin, Academy

Sunday 1st March – Leeds, Stylus

Monday 2nd March – Oxford, O2 Academy