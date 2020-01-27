Holocaust opera will be revived for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

After a sold-out performance in the Minerva, the Holocaust opera Push gets another outing, this time in aid of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Trust fundraising, marketing and events manager Lucy Ashworth said: “Push has acted as a powerful vehicle to tell the story of 11-year-old Simon Gronowski who was pushed from a train by his mother as it headed for Auschwitz.

“This powerful drama strongly echoes with more recent and current refugee crises and genocides.

“Martyn Bell and Clare Apel, both Chichester district councillors, founded Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day and Clare has a personal reason for forming it as her father’s family and her husband’s family were gassed in Auschwitz. The Holocaust Memorial Day is very important to her.”

The CMHMD aim is to put on an event each year to mark the Holocaust Memorial Day on the January 27.

In 2018, supported by artistic directors Jill Hoskins and Kate Jones, Howard Moody’s opera was staged in Chichester Cathedral as an educational initiative to show how human rights are so important across the world.

The opera was revived at the end of January this year in the Minerva Theatre.Tickets sold out, and now an additional date has been arranged at Westbourne House School Theatre on Saturday, February 15 in aid of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Lucy added: “Push is an uplifting and powerful story of hope forgiveness and the strength of the human spirit which has been brought to life by the composer Howard Moody, who will be conducting the choir and orchestra.”

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, explains: “I saw this incredible opera when it was first performed in Chichester Cathedral.

“It is the most moving story of hope, which resonates with the work that we do for children in the local area who are coping with a life-threatening or terminal illness

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to collaborate with CMHMD to reach another audience with this performance.

Tickets £25 (plus admin fees) www.eventbrite.co.uk. More information available on www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.