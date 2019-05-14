Horsham Borough Band delights its audience

The Horsham Borough Band launched the Horsham Great British Weekend events by performing at the Drill Hall on Friday night.

Spokesman Andrew Hartley said: “The concert included music based on a theme from the British Isles and also featured some of the band’s excellent soloists: Gordon Poole, Martin Smith and Steve Winter.

“The audience were in fine voice for the finale of the concert singing rousing verses of Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.”

Speaking after the concert Mark McLauchlin, the band’s musical director, said: “The band performed fantastically tonight, and it was great to perform to such an enthusiastic audience’.

“The next time you can see the band will be on June 1 on the Carfax Bandstand at 11am where they will be playing a selection of popular music.

“We are always looking for experienced players. We can offer good-quality instruments.

“There is also support for players returning to brass music.

“Check out our social media pages or our website www.horshamboroughband.co.uk for details of how to join us.

Horsham Borough Band was formed in 1900 as the Horsham Recreation Silver Band and has been providing the sound of brass in the town for 118 years.

They are open to new members.

Andrew added: “We are a busy brass band that plays music to a high standard for the local community, and we are proud to represent Horsham in both local and national events.

“We encourage aspiring local musicians of all ages and backgrounds to expand their musical skills with the help of the band, its instruments and its talented musicians.

“We are self-funding, earning revenue through player subscriptions (each player pays £20 per month to be a member of the Band, students and those less able to pay are allowed to play for free) and engagement fees for concerts in and around the Horsham area.

“We also enter local and national contests which enable us to put Horsham on the brass banding map around the country.

“We have an extensive repertoire of over 1,500 pieces of music gained since the band was formed in 1900.”

