Jake Bugg confirms Brighton date

Off the back of a successful string of UK dates this month, Jake Bugg has today announced a regional UK tour in March 2020 including a date in Brighton.

Jake Bugg plays the following UK dates. Tickets on sale Friday 29th November at 9am from jakebugg.com

March

Tues 3rd BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome

Thurs 5th CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

Fri 6th LIVERPOOL, Mountford Hall

Sun 8th EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Mon 9th DUNDEE, Fat Sam’s

Tues 10th ABERDEEN, Music Hall

Thurs 12th NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Fri 13th SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy

Sat 14th CARDIFF, The Great Hall

Jake’s career defining new song, ‘Kiss Like The Sun’, which was Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on release is out now

‘Kiss Like the Sun’ welcomes in a whole new phase in Jake’s ever impressive career. It’s the first song from a forthcoming new album, his first on RCA Records, and the first taste of his recent work with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone). It’s 2 minutes and 55 seconds of pure adrenalin, guaranteed to shake you up and wake you up, the promoters promise.

“I love working with Andrew Watt and I’m really pleased with the sound of this track,” Jake says. “I wanted to write something that was fun and a bit light-hearted.”

Earlier this year Jake featured on the Camelphat track ‘Be Someone’, making a surprise appearance with them at Coachella. ‘Kiss Like The Sun’ is the first of his new songs to be released and promises great things for the future.

