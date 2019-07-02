Largest cash prize for UK stand-up comes to Sussex

The final of the national stand-up comedy competition takes place this Saturday in Petworth.

Nine stand-up comedians will be battling it out in Petworth on July 6 to take home a cash prize of £10,001, the largest prize for stand-up in the UK.

The names of the 9 finalists, in no particular order are:

Alistair Williams

Mark Maier

Jasper Cromwell-Jones

Pete Beckley

Josh Howie

Sally-Ann Hayward

Colin Chadwick

Amir Khoshsokhan

Mark Simmons

The final is taking place at The Leconfield Hall, Market Square, Petworth. Starts at 7:30pm

Spokeswoman Lucy Bartley said: “The search to find Britain’s funniest stand-up comedian has been taking place all over England and Wales, with heats taking place in Bedford, Cardiff, Chatham, Chesham, Exeter, Guildford, London, Petworth, Sheffield, Sunbury and Sutton Coldfield, with the final taking place here in West Sussex.

"After being selected from hundreds of entries, winning their heat and then their semi-final the standard this year is particularly high, and funny. Each competitor has just a 10 minute set to impress the panel of judges and audience, who also get a say in who wins the competition.”

A few tickets are still available from http://www.petfringe.co.uk or from the Box Office in Reader’s Good Books in Market Square, Petworth.

