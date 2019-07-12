Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!

Young vocalists from across the area are invited to audition to be part of a new initiative from West Sussex Music, the largest provider of music education to children and young people in the county.

West Sussex Young Voices is a brand-new choir, led by the director of the West Sussex Youth Choirs Sarah Forbes, which will offer talented singers aged nine to 13 years access to singing tuition and performance opportunities.

Sarah said: “West Sussex Young Voices has been designed to give its members the skills they need to become outstanding choral singers while developing good vocal technique, exploring musical expression and enhancing communication and creativity. The new choir will begin in September with a project which will see successful applicants learning movements from Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols, in preparation for a public performance at the end of the year.

“West Sussex Young Voices will nurture and champion the most talented young singers in this age range; giving them the opportunity to come together to sing at the highest level, while meeting like-minded individuals and having fun.

“There is a brilliant repertoire of music available for treble voices, and I’m looking forward to helping each and every member of this exciting new choir to fulfil their vocal potential.”

West Sussex Young Voices will meet at The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham on Saturdays during term-time from 11am-12.30pm. Entry is by audition only and West Sussex Music will be holding two free workshop audition sessions on Saturday, July 13. Potential candidates are invited to apply online at http://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk and should be no younger than nine and no older than 13 in September 2019.

Spokeswoman Beth Moore said: “West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal lessons, specialist advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five music centres. Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music builds music into the very fabric of school life; supporting schools and teachers to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils, their families and the community.

“For over 50 years, West Sussex Music has supported projects that enable access to cultural opportunities for disadvantaged and disaffected young people through its strategic partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations and it plays a valued role as the music education hub for West Sussex, West Sussex Music’s musical opportunities for children and young people are funded by income from parents, schools and the National Music Grant, administered by Arts Council England.”

