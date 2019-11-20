Magical Christmas visuals will light up Horsham this festive season

Magical Christmas visuals will crown the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 with the promise of a light spectacular in the town throughout December.

The show will be the culmination of a year of hard work by RMV Productions, a local video, animation and film business with an international reach. Based in the Bishopric, they have been helping with the creation of the Year of Culture since its launch in January. They have been central to what will be the jewel in the Year of Culture crown – all in time for Christmas.

Light Up Horsham, a light spectacular sponsored by Wakefield’s Jewellers and organised by Horsham District Council, will run from Saturday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 31 featuring a ten-minute projected show which will be focused on the front of Bill’s Restaurant, the Old Town Hall, in Horsham town centre’s Market Square.

The show will take place every 15 minutes, from 4pm until 8pm throughout December and will be a celebration of the Year of Culture, with a huge dose of festive cheer sprinkled on top.

RMV Productions are the creative wizards behind the animation. With massive events such as the X-Factor Live Tour and Capital Radio’s Jingle Bell Ball and Summertime Ball under their belt, they’re well equipped to wow audiences this Christmas. The team have been working on the content for the projections for several months, collecting videos and photos of Year of Culture events, as well as recreating Horsham Old Town Hall in 3D and designing bespoke festive animation, which will turn Horsham’s Market Square into a festive wonderland.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: “One of the aims of the Year of Culture celebrations is to highlight and support all aspects of local culture and the many talents of local people and businesses. I am delighted that we have been able to tap into the creative talents of RMV Productions and at the same time be supporting our local economy. This engaging light show is a first for Horsham and will be a fitting tribute and finale to the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 celebrations. Don’t miss it!”

Pete Reeve, creative director at RMV Productions, said: “I am really pleased to have overseen this project for the Year of Culture. I think it’s great that Horsham District Council have supported arts and culture with the huge range of events this year. Projection-mapping production on this scale is usually seen in larger towns and cities, so to be able to use our creative talent to bring something like this to Horsham is something I’m very proud of.”

Backing has come from Horsham businesses.

Wakefields Jewellers based in West Street came on board as headline sponsor of the event. The jewellers are working with RMV to create bespoke projection content which will appear within the ten-minute show.

Melanie and Dominic Wakefield are joint owners of the jewellery store, which has been in the town since 1911. Melanie said: “We are both absolutely thrilled to be the headline sponsor for Light Up Horsham. We’re excited to be supporting such a creative new venture, that we hope the entire community will enjoy.”

Five further businesses are supporting the event as show sponsors: Impact Specialist Finance, The Horsham Cellar, Barratt Homes, Doodie Stark, The Café at No.4 and The Giggling Squid.

Dale Jannells from Impact Specialist Finance, based in the Carfax, said: “‘We’re thrilled as a long-term Horsham business to be involved with Light Up and what it will bring to the local community.

Liz Jefferson, whose clothes boutique, Doodie Stark, sits within Market Square, said: ‘There are so many exciting projects and developments currently happening in Horsham town centre and we are incredibly, proud and excited to be a supporting this spectacularly creative event.’

Yvonne Laing, the manager of the Café at No.4, a recently renovated café also within Market Square, said: “I am greatly looking forward to the event – it is a wonderful way to celebrate December and the end of the Year of Culture. Being a sponsor is an important way for us to support the town’s community, which we’ve greatly enjoyed being part of it since we opened in June.”

Alannah France, Marketing Manager at Barratt Homes said: “At Barratt Homes we are delighted to support Light Up Horsham which will be a brilliant event for the local community. Wherever we are building our new homes, we are always keen to support existing events to help the local economy.”

Luke Smith from The Horsham Cellar, based in the Carfax, said: “Light up Horsham promises to be a spectacular event, and what better news than it being free to attend and on every evening in December. I’m delighted to be involved with this event as it will be a great experience, providing another good reason for folk to come into the town.

“We will be putting on some interesting wine and spirit experiences throughout December at The Horsham Cellar to match, right around the corner from Bill’s, at 51 Carfax”

Follow all the latest updates and behind the scene creativity for Light Up Horsham by following @HDculture2019 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, don’t forget to use #LightUpHorsham to get involved.

