Michael Ball and Alfie Boe confirm Brighton date

Billed as “the world’s ultimate musical duo”, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have confirmed a concert date for Brighton next year.

They will play the Brighton Centre on Friday, March 6.

A spokesman said: “Both singers have been extremely busy, with hugely successful solo albums, sell-out tours and both currently starring in Les Misérables in the West End, but it is the combination of these two arresting voices and personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

“The 2020 ‘Back Together’ UK tour announcement follows the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous two duet albums; ‘Together’ their debut, which became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, and the follow-up ‘Together Again’ which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017.

“After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, their instant camaraderie and professional mutual admiration proved to be the start of something very special indeed, and together they are unstoppable.

“With decorated careers in theatre and opera, Ball & Boe were suddenly chart superstars. As a duo, they have now sold over 1 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented two ITV Specials.

“Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have both received countless prestigious awards, record breaking sales, and chart successes. Over his extraordinary 30-year career, Michael’s outstanding performances have made smash-hit box office history. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top selling live concert performer and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter.

“Alfie’s exceptional voice has made him Britain’s most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas, led the cast of Les Misérables, stole the show at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

“Fans will be able to hear tracks from their brand new album ‘Back Together’, out on 1st November, along with many more favourites, as the couple embark upon a major arena tour across the country in 2020.”

FEBRUARY 2020

SATURDAY 22nd GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO

SUNDAY 23rd ABERDEEN P&J LIVE

TUESDAY 25th LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

THURSDAY 27th MANCHESTER MANCHESTER ARENA

FRIDAY 28th NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

MARCH 2020

SUNDAY 1st BIRMINGHAM ARENA BIRMINGHAM

TUESDAY 3rd CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

WEDNESDAY 4th BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

FRIDAY 6th BRIGHTON BRIGHTON CENTRE

SATURDAY 7th LONDON THE O2