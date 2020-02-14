Mid Sussex Sinfonia and Coro Nuovo combine to celebrate Beethoven

Mid Sussex Sinfonia and Coro Nuovo are joining forces to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on February 22 at 3pm at the Kings Centre, Burgess Hill.

Spokeswoman Susan Fleet said: “Even today Ludwig van Beethoven is still the superstar of composers – a global artist whose name needs no introduction. He was born in Vienna in 1770, meaning 2020 is the 250th anniversary of his birth. As you would imagine, the world is getting ready to celebrate and honour this remarkable occasion.

“Beethoven’s music is played more than any other composer and his Ninth Symphony more often than any other piece; it also appears on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

“As well as being a visionary, he was passionate and bold. Beethoven was almost totally deaf when he composed his Ninth Symphony and when it was first performed it received jubilant applause and standing ovations!”

Now it is coming to Burgess Hill.

“As well as a full orchestra and choir, soloists Joanna Appleby (soprano), Mae Heydorn (mezzo), Andrew Rees (tenor) and Riccardo Simonetti (bass) will be performing in the iconic final movement.

“Operatic soprano and classical crossover recording artist Jo Appleby has performed at all the major concert venues across the UK and has graced the stage in over 30 countries world-wide. The powerful beauty of her voice and her beguiling stage presence make her a compelling and unique performer.

“Mae Heydorn is a native German and Swedish speaker. Acclaimed as a mezzo-alto, the amplitude of her timbre has won her many competitions and prizes as well as giving her the advantage of singing many lead roles. Mae is at home singing chamber music as well as a contemporary repertoire.

“Welsh tenor Andrew Rees is well known locally and together with his wife Jo Appleby, they are often performing in Sussex and beyond. Andrew was principal tenor at Glyndebourne and has performed all over the UK and internationally. His most recent performance was at Carnegie Hall, New York with Jonas Kaufmann. Riccardo Simonetti is much in demand as a bass-baritone.”

http://www.coronuovo.org.uk/tickets; 01444 717320; or tickets@coronuovo.org.uk.

In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Tom Hanks on fine form!



Have you managed to work out the ending?



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue



Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date