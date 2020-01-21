New general manager in post at Brighton Open Air Theatre

Brighton Open Air Theatre has appointed Will Mytum as its new general manager.



The Greek-style theatre in Dyke Road Park has become one of the city’s most popular summer performance spaces, hosting more than 100 different shows from May to September for the past five years. Will brings to it all a wealth of knowledge from his previous role as theatre programme coordinator at London’s Actors Centre and a further ten years’ working across a variety of roles within the arts sector.



With its sixth season launching in the spring, BOAT is poised to grow further with ambitious plans to improve the site and audience experience.



Will said: “I’m delighted to be jumping aboard with the team at BOAT and to continue building on the fantastic work already achieved by everyone here.



“Living five minutes from the venue, I fully appreciate the positive impact BOAT has had in its short history on the local community as well as the wider arts sector, and it will be a real honour to help continue the legacy as we look to break new ground in 2020.



“We are once again a participating venue in Brighton Fringe and have several productions already on sale via the Brighton Fringe website, with tickets going live on our own website in a matter of weeks. Personally I’m looking forward to the ballet version of Alice In Wonderland by Let’s All Dance, and the world premiere of physical theatre piece Minotaur by All Greek To Me.”



BOAT Trustee Lisa Wolfe adds “We were unanimous in our decision to appoint Will and are excited about the new approach he will bring to the role.

“Will succeeds Anne-Marie Williams who helped position us as an award-winning venue with a great programme and record attendances. BOAT owes its growth to the hard work of the team, our many volunteers and the loyalty of artists and audiences.



“We can’t wait to share the 2020 programme.”



You can find out what’s coming up in 2020 by signing up to the newsletter at www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk



Brighton Open Air Theatre, also known as BOAT is an open air theatre in Dyke Road Park, Hove, BN3 6EH.



It opened in May 2015.



BOAT was conceived by Brighton playwright, showman and construction manager, Adrian Bunting, who died of pancreatic cancer, aged 47, in May 2013.



During his final weeks Adrian drew up plans for what he hoped would become his legacy, The Brighton Open Air Theatre.



It had always been his dream to build an open air theatre in the city that he loved.



Adrian initiated the designs, found the perfect site – the former bowling green at Dyke Road Park – and arranged for his life’s savings (£18,000) to be left to kickstart the project.



Finally on a bright spring day, Adrian asked five of his friends if they would continue his dream after he had gone.



BOAT operates from May to September each year and provides a space for local artists, schools etc alongside national touring productions.

