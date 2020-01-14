New singles for Worthing winners of Horsham Battle of the Bands

2019 Horsham Battle of the Bands winners, Worthing-based The Golgis are releasing two January singles.

One of the joint Acoustic Originals winners of last year’s contest, they are bringing the singles out as part of their prize for winning.

Having claimed their recording prize at Audiobeach Studios, Brighton, they now go public with the fruits of their labours – It’s Still a Hoover and Eat Your Own Brain – on January 17.

Singer Tony Whiting said: “We’ve developed a small following around the Horsham area over the last couple of years and so we thought we’d enter Horsham Battle Of The Bands.

“It’s a chance to play on a big stage with great sound and an enthusiastic audience.

“We really thought we had no hope of winning.

“The fact we did proves the judges aren’t age prejudiced. We’re knocking on a bit!

“The excellent prize of a day’s recording and single release, plus a professional photo shoot, which we haven’t got round to yet, is pretty much what every original band strives for.

“You could say we’re pleased we entered!”

The two singles will be available to stream and buy on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

The band have also released an accompanying video for It’s Still a Hoover’ which can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/thegolgis/

The 28th annual Horsham Battle of the Bands, sponsored by Woodstock IT Services, is now open for entries and will take place throughout July with heats at The REC Rooms every Thursday, the Original Bands and Cover Acts final in the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park on Saturday, July 25 and the Acoustic Originals competition on the Carfax bandstand on Sunday, July 26.

Acts can check eligibility and enter at the 2020 competition at http://www.horshambotb.co.uk.

1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One



PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton



Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Epic trek marks 60th birthday