Pop superstar Will Young confirms Worthing date

Will Young will take in Worthing this autumn on his first-ever spoken word tour

He will be at Worthing Pavilion on September 12.

Spokesman Simon Blackmore said: “He’s a singer, Brit winner, actor and gay rights activist.

Will Young is also a writer, wellbeing speaker and radio DJ.

“And on his first ever spoken word tour he will talk about his life and experiences to fans.

Will famously took on Simon Cowell on Pop Idol, holds the British record for the fastest-selling single by a male pop artist ever and has sold more than eight million records.

“His autumn 2020 spoken word tour will follow the publication of his new book, To Be A Gay Man.

“Young, who has won two BRIT Awards, will play nine UK venues this September and October in a new show called Show And Tell. He will speak about numerous career highlights; from winning the first ever Pop Idol (aged 22), to scoring four number one albums and four number one singles.

“Fans will get the chance to meet Will before the show during a meet and greet while there will also be audience questions.

“The show will cover a variety of topics, from the evolution of pop to gay rights, and from wellbeing to Will’s funny moments during a unique and successful 18-year career.

“The show follows the success of Will’s latest album, Lexicon. Will will follow his life from the age of four, through boarding school and university, to entering and winning the biggest talent competition ever seen, Pop Idol. He will reflect on a successful pop career as well as talking about being one of the first openly gay pop stars.”

