Primal Scream confirm concerts in Southampton and Brighton this autumn

They will play Southampton, Guildhall on November 20 and Brighton Dome on November 21.
Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “The release of retrospective ‘Maximum Rock ‘n’ Roll – The Singles’ is a timely reminder of one of British music’s most essential bodies of work. And the band celebrated its release with some triumphant shows that demonstrated that their inventive, high octane rock ‘n’ roll remains as essential as ever.
“They recently played two special warm-up shows in London and Brighton, which earned 4* reviews from The Times and The Independent, ahead of incendiary festival sets at All Points East and the Neighbourhood Weekender. The sets have been packed with classics – ‘Movin’ On Up’, ‘Loaded’, ‘Rocks’ and ‘Kill All Hippies’ to name just a few.
“Now Primal Scream can confirm details of a full UK and Ireland tour which spans November and December. The dates, listed below, include a London gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and culminate with a homecoming show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands.”
NOVEMBER
19th – Oxford, O2 Academy
20th – Southampton, Guildhall
21st – Brighton, Dome
23rd – Cardiff, Great Hall
24th – Liverpool, O2 Academy
26th – Manchester, Albert Hall
27th – Norwich, UEA
29th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
DECEMBER
1st – Coventry, Empire
3rd – Nottingham, Rock City
4th – Hull, University – Asylum
6th – Leeds, O2 Academy
7th – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
9th – Dublin, National Stadium
10th – Belfast, Ulster Hall
13th – Inverness, Ironworks
14th – Aberdeen, Music Hall
15th – Perth, Concert Hall
17th – Glasgow, Barrowlands
Kara added: “Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday June 7th and will be available for the UK at https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/primal-scream/
“In addition to the headline tour, Primal Scream’s summer festival schedule includes UK shows at Latitude (July 19th) and Edinburgh Summer Sessions (August 10th).
“Maximum Rock ‘n’ Rock – The Singles charts Primal Scream’s entire singles discography, covering everything from their landmark albums ‘Screamadelica’ and ‘XTRMNTR’ through to 2016’s ‘Where The Light Gets In’ featuring Sky Ferreira. The collection includes the first official reissue of their 1986 cult classic b-side ‘Velocity Girl’, which was launched with a new video featuring footage of the iconic actress and model Edie Sedgwick.”
Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season
Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester
Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester
See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery