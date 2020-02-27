Review: That's Rich at the Hawth

There are many reasons why the Hawth panto has become one of the best on the circuit - and one of those is Richard Franks.

Panto's favourite funnyman returns to The Hawth with his debut one-man comedy show That's Rich. And anyone who has seen the recent pantos should know what to expect.

Franks' has displayed great comic-timing, physical comedy, characters and a rapport with all the other characters whilst in the pantos - and he did exactly the same in front of a packed Hawth Studio with his new show.

The show started off with a compilation video of panto colleagues and other celebrities, including Crawley's own Romesh Ranganathan, giving their opinion on the 'little guy'. It was a brilliant self-deprecating start.

Franks then kicked off with some stand-up about his life growing up before introducing us to some characters. The bitter weatherman ('There are some cold dark nights ahead') was excellent while the musicals-loving hotel reception was a joy.

Where Franks really excels is the physical comedy - and he cited the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel as his heroes and inspirations - and that was easy to see in a wonderfully accurate portrayal of a dad trying to carry all the shopping from the car to the front door.

But it wasn't just stand-up, characters and sketches - there were songs as well and they were very well-observed - especially 'You Don't Have to Post Everything on Social Media' and a song about ordering 'just a coffee' in an artisan cafe.

And those in the Hawth Studio will never look at Harry Potter the same away again with his song about how The Boy That Lived should have acted in Hogwarts ('moaning like Myrtle...').

Franks performed with such confidence and skill, it's amazing this is his debut show.

But don't worry if you missed it, an extra performance has been added on Friday April 3, 8pm.

Running time: 1hr 15mins no interval

Suitable ages 16+

Tickets: £12.50

Franks has a crowdfunder page which you can visit here

