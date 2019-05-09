Review - Vincent Simone & Ian Waite: The Ballroom Boys at the Hawth

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone is not a pairing of former Strictly dancers I would have put together for a show.

Yes, individually we know their dance skills and personalities but do they work as a pair? The answer is simple. Yes they do.

Ian Waite

The duo, who have joined forces with their brand new production Ballroom Boys, have chemistry in abundance and work so well together. And they had the Hawth audience in the palms of their hands with their dancing and their banter.

Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, are joined by two professional female dancers - Ksenia Zsikhotska and Crystal Main and Olivier-awarding winning vocalist James Lomas.

The dancing, as you would expect is of stunning quality with some beautifully choreographed routines. The dances to I'll Never Love Again from A Star is Born, With You from Ghost The Musical and Kissing You were simply stunning. And, of course, seeing Vincent do the Argentine Tango in the flesh is something to behold.

But what is particularly impressive is the banter between the pair. The cheesy gags, the smutty innuendo, the nods to Strictly and Vincent's humility ('I must apologise because I nearly went wrong in that last dance - it's because I was thinking about how amazing I was') all work.

The pair also provide plenty of laughs with a revealing ballet routine - one Ian enjoys a lot more than Vincent.

The show had a variety feel about it and there was also a fun audience participation segment with four lucky audience members having to give us a little routine as a music icon. John Hall's impressive Madonna - complete with pointy bra - won the crowd over to triumph in the competition.

All this added up to a hugely entertaining night out.

Vincent and Ian have followed in the footsteps (or dancesteps) of other Strictly stars at the Hawth in recent times - Here Come the Girls with Diane Buswell, Amy Dowden Chloe Hewitt and Burn the Floor with Kevin Clifton and Graziano Di Prima and the great thing is they all feel and offer something different.

And seeing Ian in a pink tutu is certainly different.

Running time: 2hrs 20mins, includes interval