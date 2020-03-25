Sussex's future stars switch to online drama fun

Ariel youngsters are following their dreams in a time of crisis.

Director Nicci Hopson explains: “Sussex-based Ariel Drama Academies has brought smiles and happiness to hundreds of local youngsters who just days ago were faced with some gloomy days ahead because of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The drama academies, with locations in Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Steyning, announced they have switched their academies, with over 1,000 students, to an online service. This follows the introduction of the government's social distance guidance.

“Just days ago the company, set up in 1993, was faced with the possibility of closure, disappointing the dedicated students who enjoy their weekly classes.

“For more than 20 years we have striven to ensure that our local communities enjoy the very best of our creative and talented youngsters.

“It's so important during these unsettled times to keep a sense of routine and try to look at is as a time to pause and become more mindful of all the amazing creative opportunities that still exist. We are committed to supplying these online lessons, until we can re-open.”

Nicci added: “Over the years, there have been many success stories with students attaining places at full time drama schools and appearing in films, TV, West End productions and gaining places in the National Youth Theatre.

“Each week, new lessons in dance, singing and drama will be uploaded with fun activities, including students with special needs.”