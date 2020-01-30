Sussex Youth Theatre wants entries for its 2020 Rising Star Award

Worthing-based Sussex Youth Theatre is looking for applications for its 2020 Rising Star Award.

Founder and artistic director Mitch Jenkins created the performing arts award to benefit any child who wants to learn the core skills of performing arts.

“My father sadly passed away in 2017 and alongside my mum was my biggest support, both mentally and financially, whilst I trained at drama school and throughout my early career,” Mitch said. “I created this award to honour not just my amazing parents, but to all devoted parents and carers out there who work hard and make sacrifices to support their loved one’s dreams. This award will give them a whole year’s tuition at Sussex Youth Theatre, including workshops, masterclasses, membership of our TV, theatre and film agency, a guaranteed place on the prestigious LAMDA exam course, vocal group tuition and tailored advice from professionals in the business.”

Recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award Aisha Letamendia, aged 14, of Worthing, said: “Sussex Youth Theatre completely changed my life this year. Not only did I win the Rising Star Award, but I met so many new friends and got given so many amazing opportunities. At school, some people make fun of me because I love drama. They’d laugh at me after a performance and talk about me behind my back. Going to my drama classes with Sussex Youth Theatre has always been a safe space and they’ve always allowed me to be myself, no matter how loud or silly that may be. All the workshops and classes have given me the opportunity to learn and develop my acting and they’ve always been so kind and understanding if I don’t get it right the first time.”

Auditions for the award are March 28.

Apply by March 20 on sussexyouththeatre.co.uk/Star.

