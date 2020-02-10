The Banff Mountain Film Festival 2020 Tour offers “thrilling adventure” in Brighton

The Banff Mountain Film Festival 2020 Tour is promising “thrilling adventure” when it heads to Brighton twice this year.

The festival is touring until May 26. It stops off at Brighton Dome on February 14 and April 3, with a different set of films at each.

Tour co-ordinator Rosie Fuller said: “The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2020, bringing a brand-new selection of gripping action and adventure films to more venues than ever before in the UK and Ireland.

“The tour features two different collections of extraordinary films from the world’s best adventure film-makers, with super-human challenges, soulful journeys and spectacular cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet.”

Tour director Nell Teasdale added: “We can’t wait to share the latest inspirational films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival on our biggest tour yet.

“And as well as exhilarating stories starring intrepid characters and pioneering journeys, an evening at Banff is a celebration of the great outdoors, with a vibrant atmosphere and a real sense of community.

“And we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own!

“The tour’s films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rockies.

“As well as thrilling films, each event fea-tures a free prize draw for exciting outdoorsy goodies from the tour partners.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.banff-uk.com.

