The Dan Walsh Trio to play informal rural West Sussex gig

Music at the Buildings offers an evening with BBC Folk Awards Musician Of The Year Dan Walsh in an 18th-century barn at Warminghurst, near Ashington (www.musicatbuildings.com).

The Dan Walsh Trio will be in action on Friday, May 17 at 8pm, offering folk, Americana and bluegrass.

Chris Aggs, who runs the venue said: “Dan plays clawhammer banjo – funky and original but always musical and highly entertaining. When not touring solo or with the award-winning Urban Folk Quartet, Dan has recorded four albums packed with his own songs and original tunes. He astonished our audience at Music at the Buildings on a solo tour in 2017 but this time he has brought his new trio featuring the mighty Ciaran Algar on fiddle and maestro Nic Zuppardi on mandolin. Expect the unexpected – an eclectic mix of bluegrass standards, jigs and reels with rollicking original songs and plenty of off the cuff chat!”

Doors open 18.30 for 20.00 show

“Music at the Buildings is very informal. We can seat about 60 in the barn. However it is a bit off the beaten track so it’s best to make sure there is a seat available before making the trip to find us - contact us though the website.

“We encourage audience members to bring a picnic supper (weather permitting) and wander around our garden. There is a pay bar.”

More details from http://www.musicatbuildings.com