The Kirdford Players go on Christmas tour for NSPCC

The Kirdford Players head out on a three-day tour with their Christmas play in aid of the NSPCC.

The tour of the Mummers’ Play will take place on December 19, 20 and 21, with the group performing at up to six pubs each night.

Dating back to the 18th century, Mummers’ plays are light-hearted folk plays that are based loosely on the legend of St George and the dragon. They also aim to show the power struggle between good and evil. Over the years’, the amateur dramatic group has raised more than £26,857.31 for the children’s charity.

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “The annual Kirdford Players’ Mummers’ plays provide great festive entertainment for residents within these West Sussex villages.

“We are so pleased and grateful to Kirdford Players that year after year they choose to support us in this way.

“By raising these vital funds, they are helping some of the UK’s most vulnerable children, many of whom have nowhere else to turn, particularly at Christmas.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the tour on either of these three dates should arrive at 7pm at the Kirdford Village Hall.

Programme for the tour:

Thursday, December 19: 19.20 Rising Sun, Nutboune; 20.10 Bridge, Amberley; 20.30 George & Dragon, Houghton; 21.00 White Hart, Stopham; 21.20 The Swan, Fittleworth; 21.45 Half Moon, Kirdford.

Friday, December 20: 19.05 Stag, Balls Cross; 19.30 Badgers, Coultershaw; 20.00 Cricks +, Duncton; 20.30 Three Moles, Selham; 21.15 Horseguards, Tilllington; 21.40 Angel, Petworth.

Saturday, December 21: 19.15 Black Horse, Byworth; 19.45 Diggers, Low Heath; 20.15 Bat and Ball, Newpound; 20.40 Cricks, Wis Green; 21.00 Foresters, Kirdford.

