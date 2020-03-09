West Sussex Guitar Club welcomes Amanda Cook

West Sussex Guitar Club hosts a return performance by Amanda Cook at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER on Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Amanda spent her childhood in Bognor Regis and began playing the guitar at the age of seven under the tutelage of Sasha Levtov. She then studied with Charles Ramirez, Jakob Lindberg, Gary Ryan and Ben Verdery at the Royal College of Music.

“She has performed throughout the country and overseas. She is also well known as one quarter of the Vida Guitar Quartet, who have also performed at the Regis School of Music.

“Amanda was also an adjudicator for the guitar section at the Chichester Music Festival this year and is known and respected for her positive and enthusiastic analysis of the competitors’ performances.

“She will be performing pieces by Weiss, Corroba and Moller.”

Tickets on the door or phone 01243 866 462 or 01243 266 017. Admission: £15 non-members, £10 members, full-time students half price, under 18 free. www.westsussexguitar.org

