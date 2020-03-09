World premiere coming up for Horsham Symphony Orchestra

Horsham Symphony Orchestra, under principal conductor Steve Dummer and leader Rachel Ellis, open their spring concert at the Capitol with a programme of “tantalising repertoire”, including a world premiere performance.

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “The concert opens with the premiere of On This Day, In This Life, written for the orchestra by Horsham-based composer and performer Mark Elvin. The jazzy, dance-like work represents a series of snapshots of a day, or of a life, and promises to be hugely enjoyable for orchestra and audience alike. This will be followed by a performance of Mozart’s enchanting Violin Concerto No 5, and the orchestra is delighted that hugely talented Christ’s Hospital student Mutsuki Seki will be performing as soloist. After the interval the orchestra performs Dvorak’s vibrant, life-affirming Sixth Symphony.”

The concert is at The Capitol on Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £16, £14 for concessions over 60 and £5 for under 18s, are available from the Capitol box office on 01403 750220 or www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Further information can be found on the HSO website at www.horshamsymphony.org.uk

