Worthing Symphony Orchestra celebrate Snowman composer Howard Blake

Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s evening concert on Friday, January 31 sees the professional orchestra of West Sussex performing works by Howard Blake, who will be in attendance at the Assembly Hall on the night.



Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Blake, who grew up in Brighton, is a prolific composer, conductor and pianist whose career has spanned more than 50 years and produced more than 650 works including concertos, oratorios, ballets and operas. He is probably best known for his hugely successful soundtrack for the 1982 animated film The Snowman which included the song Walking in the Air. The orchestral version will be performed by WSO as a part of a programme that includes Blake’s Piano Concerto, written to commemorate the 30th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. It was given its premiere in her presence at the Royal Festival Hall in June 1991 by the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Carl Davis, with Blake on piano.



“For the Worthing concert, the piece will be played by exciting young pianist Julian Trevelyan making his debut with WSO. At the age of 16, Julian was placed top in the prestigious Long-Thibauld-Crespin 2015 international piano competition – one of the youngest laureates in the history of the competition. Now based in Paris where he studies at the Ecole Normale, Julian is still only 20 years old and has an exciting musical future ahead of him.



“In keeping with the weather at this time of year, the programme includes more frosty favourites, including Delius’ Sleigh Ride, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Dance of the Tumblers (Snowmaiden), Waldteufel’s Skater’s Waltz and Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, as well as the graceful waltz from Act I of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.”



The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets on 01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

