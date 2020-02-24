Your chance to take part in Worthing's Big Weekend of music

West Sussex Music is gearing up for a Big Weekend in Worthing, promising an inspiring event which will give young musicians the chance to make music together on a grand scale. Places are now up for grabs.





West Sussex Music’s David Bennett said: “If you are a grade 1 to 6 string, woodwind, brass or percussion player who would like the opportunity to play as part of an orchestra, then West Sussex Music’s Big Weekend is the event for you.



“The charity will be hosting two days of music-making at Worthing Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 28 (strings) and Sunday, March 29 (woodwind, brass and percussion), each ending with a concert performance alongside the award-winning county ensembles.



“This free-of-charge opportunity is an open invitation to all players of orchestral instruments to come along and join forces with West Sussex Music’s own young musicians and enjoy making music together on a grand scale!



“Saturday, March 28 is for bowed strings and will feature a junior string orchestra (grades 1-3) and youth string orchestra (grades 4-6). Both orchestras will perform separately before joining forces with senior wind, brass and percussion players from West Sussex Youth Orchestra to perform the concert grand finale as a truly symphonic orchestra.



“Sunday, March 29 is for wind, brass and percussion players and will feature a junior concert band (grade 1-3) and youth concert band (grade 4-6). Both bands will perform separately before combining with West Sussex Music’s highest achieving concert band, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra to perform the grand finale.”



David added: “The Big Weekend really is a wonderful opportunity for the enthusiastic young musicians to experience the thrill of playing alongside peers, as part of a large ensemble and to get a taste of what’s on offer at music centres across the county.



“Making music with others provides higher levels of fulfilment and achievement and is incredibly affirming and confidence-building. A warm welcome awaits anyone who would like to give it a try.”



For more information and to apply for your your place at the Big Weekend visit http://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.



David added: “West Sussex Music has a lot to offer young musicians who are looking to take their musicianship to another level. Every week during term time, its Music Centres host a broad range of progressive ensemble opportunities that lead through to the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Big Band, West Sussex Youth Choir and West Sussex Young Voices.



“Activities range from beginner groups through to junior, intermediate and youth ensembles that are supported by theory, aural and musicianship classes. Key to West Sussex Music’s unique offer, the ensembles not only bring children together through a shared love of music but also offer a clear progression route through the music centres.”

