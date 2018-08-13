Giant inflatable obstacle course returns to Sussex

The Labyrinth Challenge, an inflatable obstacle course stretching over 1,000ft, will arrive in Sussex this weekend (August 18 to 19).

There will be a mini-course for youngsters and a giant air-filled assault course to take on.

This year, all ticket-holders also gain unlimited free entry to The Village, extending the inflatable fun and games beyond the course itself.

Along with the Mini Labyrinth course for children aged five to nine, The Village includes inflatable volleyball, penalty shootout, crazy golf, wipeout stepping stones, Nerf wars, laser tag, a toddler playroom, bouncy castles and lots more.

The Labyrinth course itself stretches over 1,000ft across 30 obstacles, with participants navigating five different zones before sliding down to complete the course and celebrate with friends and family.

Dan Byrne, tour director for The Labyrinth Challenge, said: “We’re ready to celebrate the summer by bringing the Labyrinth Challenge and Inflatable Village to Brighton this weekend.

Labyrinth Challenge

“While our new look main course provides serious fun and excitement, this year the expanded Village ensures it’s a true family outing with attractions and entertainment to keep kids and adults entertained for the whole day.

“For 2018, all ticket holders get the chance to take on the Labyrinth course as many times as they like during their 60-minute slot, alongside unlimited use of all the inflatables and attractions within The Village.”

The event takes place at Brighton Racecourse this Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19, from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge are priced £20, while tickets giving access to The Village only are £15. Tickets for the under-5s cost £5, while a spectator’s ticket is £2.50.

Visit: www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com