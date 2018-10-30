10cc play Crawley and Chichester

10cc head for dates in Crawley and Chichester this November.

Spokeswoman Hannah Terry said: “Following the advance sell-out of their last UK tour, the legendary 10cc have announced a huge 26-date UK tour this Autumn, performing the hits which have singled them out as one of the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music.

“Forming in 1972, the third incarnation of the band – led by co-founder Graham Gouldman – the Art-Pop band are heralded in equal measure for their ability to craft ingenious songs that also resonated commercially, with eleven Top 10 Hits, and over 15 million albums sold in the UK alone.

“10cc have achieved three No 1 singles – Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and of course, I’m Not In Love, which features prominently in the soundtrack to the film Guardians of the Galaxy, which spawned a No 1 album in the United States.

“The line-up features Gouldman (bass, guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn ( lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with the band since the mid-’70s - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Paul Canning (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

“Since the most recent live version of the band has been established, 10cc have toured worldwide, including in Australia, Ireland Japan, New Zealand, across the UK and Europe, at London’s 65,000-capacity British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, and selling out the Royal Albert Hall.

“2018 is set to be another sell out year as the band take their inspirational live show back on the road, performing their timeless hits and more, and always with a surprise or two.

Tickets available from Ticketline.co.uk or venue box offices

Tour Dates:

November 7: Crawley, Hawth Theatre

November 8: Chichester, Festival Theatre

