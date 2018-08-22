50 years entertaining audiences - Elkie Brooks at Crawley

Elkie Brooks will be performing her biggest hits at The Hawth, Crawley, next month, including Pearl’s A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool (If You Think It’s Over), Don’t Cry Out Loud and No More The Fool, as well as many more featured on her recent hit album Pearls.

She started in the business fighting to be heard and fighting for recognition.

She fought hard for her audience, fought to be heard over bad bands and bad songs but she never gave up.

It is this steely determination and hardened work ethic that has brought her legions of followers and allowed her the rare luxury of a loyal fan base 50 years after she started out on what has been and continues to be an incredible journey.

She will be at The Hawth on Thursday September 27, featuring emotional renditions of ballads, powerhouse blues vocals and her trademark impossibly long notes that will leave the audience mesmerised.

Tickets priced £34.50 each are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.