A thrilling tribute to George Michael at Horsham’s Capitol

Horsham pop lovers can relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael at The Capitol this month.

Fastlove, the incredible concert sensation, heads to the theatre on Saturday, June 16 (8pm).

The show is packed with crowd-pleasing anthems, from the Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 1980s album Faith, plus some awesome tunes from the ’90s and 2000s.

Hits include ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Faith’, ‘Father Figure’, ‘Outside’, ‘Jesus To A Child’ and many more.

Tickets cost £24.50 on 01403 750220.

