Acclaimed folk singers Lady Maisery head to Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill

The thrilling folk trio Lady Maisery bring their innovative style to Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, on Sunday, March 18 (7.30pm).

The three vocalists offer a unique approach to harmony singing, as well as intelligent and thoughtful arrangements of both traditional repertoire and original compositions.

A spokesperson said: “Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans harness and celebrate their united voice.

“Whether unearthing a feminist twist hidden in a traditional tale, delivering a poignant anti-war ballad or showcasing their immense multi-instrumental talents in original compositions that draw on a myriad of musical influences, Lady Maisery are skilful explorers of the power, beauty and vitality of song.

“Over the past five years, the trio have toured widely, performing sell-out shows across the UK and Europe. Underpinning every performance are Lady Maisery’s distinctive harmonies: sometimes lush and rich, sometimes dark and invigorating, they intertwine with assured precision.

“Each is an accomplished instrumentalist too. Many songs are expertly accompanied by a rich tapestry of Rowan’s fiddle, banjo and bansitar, Hazel’s harp and concertina and Hannah’s accordion and foot percussion.

“Since the release of their debut album in 2011, Weave and Spin, Lady Maisery have attracted substantial attention, including being nominated for the Horizon Award at the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and regularly appearing live on national radio.

“Their second album Mayday (2013), a darker and more politically coloured record, cemented their growing reputation as a truly unique band on the English folk scene, with five star reviews from the likes of the Financial Times.

“Their much anticipated third album, Cycle, was released in October 2016 with a sell-out 23-date tour and more rave reviews from the national press.”

The Guardian called it “some of the most exquisite, thrilling vocal harmony work in the English folk scene”.

Tickets for the show cost £14 (concessions £13).

Visit www.live-arts.co.uk or call the box office on 01444 242888. Find out more at www.ladymaisery.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.