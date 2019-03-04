AJ Tracey releases debut album ahead of Brighton date

AJ Tracey releases his self-titled debut album AJ Tracey as he heads to Brighton for a date at Concorde 2 on March 12.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “The 15-track critically acclaimed project sees AJ mostly flying solo, with the exception of three carefully chosen features from the legendary Giggs, US rapper J Critch and UK chart-topper Not3s. Working with a plethora of producers on his debut, (Nyge, Steel Banglez, Maaly Raw, 1mind and more) AJ’s fierce word-play flits effortlessly across multiple genres from Grime and Garage, to his take on Country music. Recorded between London and LA over 2018, the album promises to build on AJ’s ever-expanding repertoire of styles and sounds.

“2019 kicked off with AJ’s new single “Psych Out!”. With a cinematic visual filmed on location at the legendary Magic City in Atlanta, and a darker, more introspective sound at the fore, AJ yet again demonstrated the versatility that has seen him become one of the UK’s most intriguing and exciting artists, both here and overseas. Setting pace for the album proper, the single garnered over 4 Million streams and has been added to the BBC Radio 1 playlist, as well as charting in the UK Top 30. AJ also announced his very own show on Beats 1 called 100% Farm Fresh - which sees him playing his influences and favourite tunes of the moment, as well as talking through his debut and dropping exclusive unreleased material.

“Announcing the album in December 2018 with a surprise pop-up event in a skatepark in West London, AJ shared “Doing It”, marking a hard-hitting return to his Grime roots and proving he hadn’t lost his trademark lyrical firepower in the wake of his chart success with the now certified Gold, “Butterflies.”

“At just 24 years old, nothing could have prepared AJ Tracey for his meteoric rise. The London-born artist has continuously pushed the boundaries of UK rap throughout his self-built journey. Having released music since 2011, AJ found an initial spike in attention with the release of 2015’s The Front and Alex Moran EPs; garnering support on pirate radio stations and beginning to build his name on the UK scene. The Ladbroke Grove rapper was further elevated with his singles “Naila” and “Spirit Bomb”, which led onto 2016’s collaboration with Dave titled “Thiago Silva”; a pivotal moment for both artists. A year and a few singles later, AJ released his Secure The Bag! EP, which saw him catapulted into the UK official chart and securing a position at Number 13. With a transatlantic nod of approval, AJ even appeared on tracks alongside Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross and more. AJ’s 2018 summer single “Butterflies” ft. Not3s, saw him spend an incredible eight weeks in the UK Official top 20, and six weeks on the Radio 1 A-list (with over 75 million streams to date) - proving that AJ is more than one to watch. “The 24 year old even found himself placed in Forbes 30 under 30 for 2018, and named as one of British Vogue’s “Hottest Boys.”

AJ has modelled in brand campaigns across the board from Nike to Timberland, Tottenham to the Official FIFA World Cup campaign alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. No mean feat, the rapper has enjoyed support from the likes of Pitchfork, The Fader, Dazed & Confused, GQ, Wonderland Magazine, i-D, NME, Noisey, The Independent, The Guardian and many more.

“After touring Europe extensively throughout 2018, AJ Tracey is will play a 14-date sold-out UK & Ireland tour this Spring, ending with a sold-out headline show at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton. AJ will also perform as part of Brits week, in an intimate performance at 100 Club for War Child. The 2019 tour follows on from previous performance highlights including his explosive headline set on the 1Xtra stage at Reading Festival last year.”

