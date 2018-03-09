All the Colplay hits at one unforgettable night in Haywards Heath

Coldplace, the world’s number one tribute to Coldplay, comes to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Friday, March 16 (7.30pm).

The band promise an unforgettable evening with dazzling lasers, lights and all of the band’s hit songs.

Formed in 2004 by frontman Shane Crofts, Coldplace have performed all over the world and are perfectionists when it comes to capturing the Coldplay experience.

Shane said: “Preparing for a tribute show can take years, and I don’t think you ever feel you are at the top of your game. You’re always wanting to improve.”

Lead guitarist Dean Stewart said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the show and improve our performances individually. I’ve spent a lot of time and small fortune building a guitar setup that even Jonny Buckland would be proud of.”

Shane continued: “Studying the real band is a must, and the first is the music, and the way they play their songs to a live audience. When we have perfected the songs, there is then a lot of time spent on the visual aspect of the show, watching footage of them on stage for hours on end, pausing after a few seconds and ensuring every last detail is included.”

“I’ve had some haircuts to keep up with Chris Martin’s look,” he explained.

“Admittedly some didn’t look as good on me than him! The time I grew my hair was not a good look for me, and the first time I wore tight trousers during their Viva la Vida era, I felt people would just burst out laughing as soon as I walked on stage. I actually got back in the van straight away after putting them on. I also make sure I have the same shoe laces.”

Dean continued: “We’ve spent months designing and building the stage show. We speak to the companies that build the show for Coldplay, and try to work out how we can build something similar within our budget and scale.”

On top of all this Shane has actually met the real rock stars themselves.

“I have met Chris three times and the whole band once,” said Shane. “Chris was really nice, and I did mention to him I was in a tribute to his band, and we were just on our way to Russia to a show.

“He was really keen the next time I spoke to him to find out how our show went.”

Tickets cost £18-£20. Call 01444 455440.

