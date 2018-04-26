American roots, country and folk at Crawley’s Hawth

The Hawth’s Americana Live! offers a free afternoon of music from, and inspired by, many different styles of American music, from some of the best bands around (Sunday, April 29, from 1pm).

“American roots, country, folk and everything in between feature in this six-hour free music celebration,” said spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor.

“One of the many bands playing for us at this fantastic event will be Southern Companion, a British take on the Americana/country genre from musicians who have played with top UK and US artists.

“Also performing are Society, who will be offering up some of the best country rock around, while showing off their incredible three part harmonies. The Rosellys, who capture the essence of country, with folk ingredients baked into a transatlantic roots fusion will also be performing. In 2015 they released their first full band album, The Granary Sessions, gathering praise from musicians, critics and audiences alike.

“The Savannahs were founded in early 2017, and formed by singer-songwriters Hannah Rose Platt, Emily Moment, and Rebecca Rosewell, creating an alt-country group. Their beautiful harmonies will be performed to a mix of both originals and rootsy covers.

“Another popular band taking to the stage are My Girl the River, an Americana/roots/folk/alt-country duo telling anecdotes, white lies and fables about the Deep South, love and loss.

“Inspirational Ags Connolly is a traditional country singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire. Having attempted to write songs for years, Ags found the confidence to take it seriously after attending a workshop with Nashville super-musician Darrell Scott. Since then he’s built a reputation as an inspired songwriter at major festivals and as a constant presence on the touring circuit.”

Georgia native Barbara Nesbitt will sing the songs that reflect her life, and rounding up the day is Ben Smith and Jimmy Brewer, who recently performed at AmericanaFest 2017 in Nashville.

Admission is free.

