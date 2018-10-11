Award Winning Jazz Saxophonist Alan Barnes plays Chichester jazz venue

The fourth season at Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club brings a return by Alan Barnes on Friday, October 12 at 8.30pm.

Alan will be accompanied by Nic Saunders and his trio of Nigel Thomas on bass and Simon Whittaker on drums.

Nic, who runs the club, said: “Alan Barnes is a prolific international performer, composer, arranger, bandleader and touring soloist. He is best known for his work on clarinet, alto and baritone sax where he combines a formidable virtuosity with a musical expression and collaborative spirit that have few peers.

"His range and brilliance have made him a first call for studio and live work since his precocious arrival on the scene more than thirty years ago. Alan Barnes’s unique musicianship, indefatigable touring, and warm rapport with audiences have made him uniquely popular in British jazz.”

Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is £10 with £5 for students. To book a seat, call/text 07709939993. La Havana Jazz Club is at 3 Little London, Chichester.

His recorded catalogue is immense. He has made over thirty albums as leader and co-leader alone, and the list of his session and side-man work includes Bjork, Bryan Ferry, Michel LeGrande, Clare Teale, Westlife, Jools Holland and Jamie Cullum. He has toured and played residencies with such diverse and demanding figures as Ruby Braff, Freddie Hubbard, Scott Hamilton, Warren Vache, Ken Peplowski, Harry Allen and Conte Candoli.

In British jazz, the young Barnes was recognized – and hired – by the established greats of the time: Stan Tracy, John Dankworth, Kenny Baker, Bob Wilber, and Humphrey Lyttelton. But he is equally respected for his longstanding and fruitful collaborations with contemporaries such as David Newton, Bruce Adams, and Martin Taylor.

