Bands head to Martlets Hall for Burgess Hill venue’s last folk concert

The Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill is set to close its doors on Saturday, June 30.

This means that “a proud tradition of live shows will come to an end,” says arts promoter Robert Eggleston.

As Robert explains, a key part of the music scene at the Martlets Hall has been folk music with acts like the Dubliners, Ralph McTell, Martin Carthy, Dave Swarbrick, Faustus, Spiers and Boden, and Show of Hands featuring across the years.

“Bringing down the final curtain on folk music at the Martlets Hall is going to be very poignant,” Robert states.

So for one last time the venue will play host to folk with a double-header on Saturday, June 9, featuring Americana group The Orange Circus Band and Folk Rock legends Home Service.

The Orange Circus Band is a raucous country collective based in Wales and Kent, with roots in Virginia. They are set to headline one of the main stages at this year’s Cambridge Folk Festival.

Having a hand in roots, rock and gospel music, and updating traditional songs taken from The Blue Ridge Mountains, The Orange Circus Band produces original music that has a fresh sound. Audiences can expect wild playing, beautiful harmonies and boundless energy. The musicians have played with the likes of Noah and The Whale’s Urby Whale, Michele Stodart of The Magic Numbers, The Grahams, Born Crooked and many more.

Home Service, one the greatest ever folk-rock ensembles, was formed in the early 1980s by a core of musicians who had been part of the influential Albion Band. The group released a single and three albums; by the time of the last of these, ‘Alright Jack’, they had attained genuine legendary status.

Reuniting in 2011 and very much back in business they won the BBC Radio 2 award for Best Folk/Roots Live Act in 2012. Fronted now by John Kirkpatrick (Steeleye Span) and with their first album of new material for 30 years winning them five-star reviews, they are going from strength to strength. Home Service combine traditional folk rock with a great brass section.

This folk night is part of the Burgess Hill Summer Festival.

Tickets can be purchased via www.live-arts.co.uk and cost £17 (concessions and children £15, ages 16 and under £7).

