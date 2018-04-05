Blake bring ambitious new tour to Horsham and Haywards Heath

The Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake are celebrating ten years together with a special tour for 2018.

Blake: The Anniversary Tour comes to The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, on Thursday, May 3 (8pm, £23-£47).

The singers will be back in Sussex later this year for a concert at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on September 8.

A spokesperson said: “Most ‘boy bands’ come and go within a year or two, having fallen out of favour, fallen out with each other or just unable to handle the pressure-cooker of fame and constant touring.

“In this respect, Blake is something of an anomaly.

“This spectacular classical male harmony group celebrate their tenth anniversary this year with a brand new album and massive UK tour. It’s not a comeback, because they’ve never been away.

“More than a million albums sold, number one hits in ten countries and approaching 150 TV appearances around the globe, these three young men continue to enthrall fans the world over with their amazing singing and charismatic stage presence.

“The brand new CD, The Anniversary Album, is their seventh studio release and the group were determined to make it their best yet, as a celebratory gift to their legion of fans who have been with them for a decade. It is classic Blake and no one will be disappointed.

“Not content with just a fantastic new album, the group will be taking the album on the road for their biggest and most ambitious ever UK tour, personally showing their appreciation to the fans with performances of all their classic hits.”

The new album, which was released on Friday, March 30, coincides with this year’s centenary celebration of the Royal Air Force. The Central Band of the RAF and The Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra are featured on all the tracks, with members of the Military Wives Choir featuring on two of the tracks.

