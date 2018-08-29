Blues singer Olivia Stevens gigs in Chichester

Blues singer Olivia Stevens will perform Bella, her personal tribute to three music legends – Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse – at the Chichester Inn on Saturday, September 8, in association with Time Machine Records.

Best known for fronting her successful band Ruby and the Revalators, Olivia will be joined on stage at the Chichester Inn by Dan Cartwright on saxophone.

Olivia said: “I love singing with the band, but wanted to try something different. Talking with Harry from Time Machine Records, we came up with the idea of putting on a candlelit cabaret evening in intimate surroundings that would be conducive for me to pay homage to these three amazing performers who have influenced me over the years.

“It has been so hard for me to decide what songs to include as these are three of the world’s most admired female singers who, during their careers, made famous some of the most popular classics of all time, written by some of the top song writers of their day, and in Amy’s case, her own amazing song-writing.

“All three of them mean something different to me. Billie Holiday was one of my first big musical inspirations...I had her albums on vinyl and I loved the rasp in her voice and the emotion it carried. Ella I came to more recently. She is such an incredibly-immersive singer that totally surrenders to the music. She was so brave; I really admire that.

“Amy, though, was the reason I started singing properly ten years ago when Back to Black came out. The whole album completely blew me away; the lyrical honesty and her voice stole my heart.

“To sing their material genuinely means a lot to me personally, and it will be such a joy to share my passion for their music with others.

“This show is also about helping me to raise funds to go back in the studio to record new material so that just like those artists before me, I can continue to grow and spread my wings as a singer and songwriter. Anyone buying a ticket will be helping towards making this happen, which is really exciting for both me and the audience.”

Harry Boulter, from Time Machine Records, said: “Olivia has already built up an enthusiastic fan base with her great band, and Bella will provide her with a fantastic opportunity to showcase her amazingly-versatile voice while performing her all-time favourite songs by these three music icons. I’ve heard Olivia in rehearsal for the show and anyone who comes along is in for a real treat.”

Doors at the Chichester Inn open at 8pm on Saturday, September 8. Tickets for Bella cost £10 and can be bought in advance from Time Machine Records, The Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL, from The Chichester Inn by calling 01243 783185, from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com or on the door on the night.

