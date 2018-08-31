Bognor Regis Concert Band in action

Bognor Regis Concert Band
Bognor Regis Concert Band

The Bognor Regis Concert Band is offering an Afternoon at the Proms at the Regis Centre’s Alexandra Theatre on Sunday, September 9 from 2pm.

Spokesman Laurie Ward said: “Experience an afternoon of proms music featuring Fantasia on British Sea Songs to Pomp & Circumstance and a deep-space musical spectacular with music from across the known galaxy. The band is led by their director of music, Dave Poste, who will conduct a wealth of musical talent playing hugely-entertaining and exciting music for your enjoyment.”

Ticket prices from £8 and £6 concessions with separate interval entertainment in the form of a grand raffle and refreshments. Tickets on alexandratheatre.co.uk.

