Brighton's Hayley Chillcott joins Luke James Williams and Andy Mort on tour

Singer-songwriters Luke James Williams and Andy Mort (Atlum Schema) play Brighton as part of their November tour.

Joining them on the night is Brighton-based singer-songwriter Hayley Chillcott.

The gig is at Monday, November 19 at 8pm, Latest Music Bar, 14-17 Manchester St, Brighton BN2 1TF, Tickets £4 in advance or £6 on the door.

Tickets: http://www.wegottickets.com/event/455575



http://www.facebook.com/events/299683650866901



After 6 years as the frontman of alt.rock band The October Game, which saw the release of 3 albums, extensive touring throughout the UK and Europe and regular radio play from BBC6 Music and BBC Introducing, singer-songwriter Luke James Williams released his first solo track in January 2017. ‘Jenny Writes Letters’ was immediately picked up and played by Charlie Ashcroft of Amazing Radio who called the track “A perfect slice of alt.folk pop” and CAM FM DJ Sandy Mill labelled it “absolutely stunning”.

Over the last year Luke has been writing a wealth of new material and recording his debut EP ‘Drove’ which is set for release on November 23 preceded by the single Rabbit Hole (released November 2). The EP was recorded at home, mixed with Nick Kozuch at Unit Studios, Letchworth and mastered in New York City by Josh Bonati (Sufjan Stevens, Tallest Man On Earth, Mac DeMarco). It is available to pre-order via his Bandcamp page: https://lukejameswilliams.bandcamp.com

Luke’s live performances have received kind words in the press. After a recent sold out gig supporting Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Louder Than War wrote “Williams does a great job of warming up the crowd…he reminds me of Bon Iver only with an English accent”.

http://www.lukejameswilliams.co.uk



Atlum Schema is the music-moniker of Midlands-based artist, Andy Mort. His music is seasoned with a rawness and vulnerability combined with lyrics that bear his soul and dance with the fragile and haunting melodies. His live show is a mesmerising display of multi-instrumental looping and soundscape painting.

The Arrow of Time EP is Andy’s fifth studio release. He joined forces once again with John Rivers at Woodbine Street Studio (The Specials, Ocean Colour Scene, Paul Weller) in Leamington Spa, where the eponymous 2009 Atlum Schema album was produced. This collaboration yielded a revisit to expansive production; a broadening, widening, and heightening of the classic soundscapes that have become synonymous with so much of Andy’s previous work.

Over his career to date as Atlum Schema, Andy has shared has shared the stage with The Enemy, Noah and the Whale, Lanterns on the Lake, Two Door Cinema Club, Post War Years, David Knopfler, Duke Special, Cocknbullkid, and Son of Dave.

Hayley Chillcott is a 23 year old singer-songwriter from Bristol, now based in Brighton. Writing and performing her music since the age of 15, Hayley accelerated her online music presence this year with the release of debut EP ‘Finally Home’.

Hayley has supported the likes of Gabrielle Aplin, Lucy Spraggan and received airplay on BBC Radio Bristol and Radio DIVA. She has racked up a great deal of shows in the 8 years she’s been performing live. Including performances at Brighton Pride, The Great Escape and an opening slot at L Fest. Along with the release of her debut EP, Hayley also hosted a sold out Launch show at Brighton’s artistic hang-out Cafe Plenty.

